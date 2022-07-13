Memorial services for Michael Hunt will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Tekamah-Herman High School in Tekamah. A private family burial will follow in Tekamah Cemetery. The family encourages you to wear Tekamah-Herman Tigers, Nebraska Huskers or Pittsburgh Steelers attire to Michael’s service. The 80-year-old Tekamah man, a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher and coach, passed away on July 8, 2022, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Michael Gene, known as Mike, was born on June 12, 1942, to Gene and Kathleen Hunt in Omaha, Nebraska. Mike was raised with his two sisters, Sandy and Suzi, in Tecumseh, Nebraska. After graduating from high school in Tecumseh, he attended Peru State College where he began his education to become a teacher and coach. While at Peru, Mike enjoyed playing shortstop for the college’s baseball team. Mike finished his education degree at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, while working at Richmond Gordman.

On Oct. 1, 1966, Mike married Jean Souders in Nebraska City. Over the course of their marriage Mike and Jean raised three children, Shelli, Chad, and Jason. Mike began his teaching and coaching career with a four-year stint in Scribner before moving to Tekamah in the fall of 1973. Mike would go on to teach and coach for 32 years at Tekamah-Herman High School. To most of the community at Tiger High, Mike was simply known as “Coach.” Over the length of his career, Mike had a profound impact on the thousands of students he taught and coached.

After retirement, Mike enjoyed spending his days playing golf with his friends at Northridge Country Club, cheering on the Huskers and Steelers on game days, spending time with his friends at “the Box,” and being with his family.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; his son, Chad; and grandson, Nicholas James Gobel.

He is survived by his sisters, Sandy (Gary) Waring, Suzi (Jon) Bornemeier; children, Shelli (James) Gobel and Jason (Joni) Hunt; grandchildren Hillary (Derek) White, Ashley (Cody) Tyson, Christian (Edward) Gobel, Dezmond, Leayana, and Zaiden; four great-grandchildren; nieces, Heather Waring and Holly Rieschick and family; and nephews, Chris (Stacey) Miller and family and Jackson Bornemeier and family.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.