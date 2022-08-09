Memorial services for Mike Barger were held Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. He passed away at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, on July 30, 2022, at the age of 57.

Born on November 6, 1964, in Omaha, Michael A. “Mike” Barger was the son of Harvey and Lila Barger and went to school in Tekamah. He loved learning and doing almost anything, especially outdoors. Mike loved sports with baseball and football as his favorites. He enjoyed attending the College World Series and was a diehard Nebraska Husker fan.

During a recent hospital stay, some Arkansas Razorback baseball players in Omaha for the CWS surprised Mike with a visit bringing him some team memorabilia. Mike loved talking sports and was very knowledgeable about players and all sorts of sports facts. His memory was quite remarkable. Mike enjoyed trips to Nashville and Branson with NorthStar staff and summer stays at Camp Kaleo, making friends wherever he went.

Music was special to him. Mike loved playing his guitar and singing. He shared his talents quite often at the area nursing homes. He enjoyed playing in the church bell choir with his friends.

Mike was a member of People First, Special Olympics and the First Baptist Churches in Tekamah and Oakland.

Mike was a dedicated employee of the Oakland Mercy Hospital for over 20 years and most recently began a job at the Oakland Heights Nursing Home after the hospital’s closing. He also previously worked at two area locker plants and the Branding Iron in Lyons. He liked keeping busy.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Lila Barger; father, Harvey Barger and stepmother, Carol Barger.

He is survived by sister, Leann (Mike) Hoeper of Tekamah; stepsisters, Karolyn (Larry) McElroy of Lyons, Robin (Steve) Cass of Tekamah, Lynn Magill of Blair and Tami Miller of St. Joseph, Missouri; several nephews, nieces, step-nephews and step-niece and a host of other relatives.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.