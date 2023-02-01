Mike Johnson

Memorial services for Michael Johnson are pending with Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. He passed away Jan. 23, 2023, at home in Tekamah at the age of 66.

Michael Lynn Johnson was born April 15, 1956, at Oakland, to John LeRoy (Pat) and Genevieve Elaine Malcom Johnson.

Mike moved with his family from a farm near Tekamah to a home in Schuyler in 1961. He loved to fish at the city park and swim at the pool. He attended the Schuyler West Ward School until the family returned to rural Tekamah in 1965. He was a member of Cub Scouts and 4-H and attended Tekamah Public School.

On May 27, 1973, he married Cynthia Coffman. To this union Joseph and Christina were born.

He married Janie Sundell Feb. 28, 1986. They would have celebrated 37 years of marriage this year.

Mike was a career mechanic for John Deere at Bennington Implement, John Deere in Tekamah until it closed, a short time at K&L in Tekamah, then at John Deere in Onawa, Iowa, until he retired in 2014 due to health issues. Mike was well known for being an excellent combine mechanic. He bought his first tool box at the age of 16, which he gave to his son Joe when Joe became a mechanic. His parents often wondered why he disassembled every toy and car he ever owned as a youngster and teen. He didn’t put them back together, much to their chagrin. The process must have helped him learn to become one of the best at building or repairing a combine.

Mike was a proud member of Tekamah Fire and Rescue for over 25 years. He spent many hours restoring the department’s 1914 Model T and 1929 Model A fire trucks, sometimes driving one of them in a parade. He also enjoyed restoring antique John Deere tractors.

He loved 4-wheeling, but his favorite pastime was deer hunting. The highlight was winning the Big Buck Contest in 1990 when his buck bested not only the archery contest field, but also 180 bucks brought in during rifle season.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Janet Johnson; and stepson, Jacob Aronson.

Survivors include his wife, Janie; children, Joseph (Simone) Johnson and Christina Buchholz (Joe Adams); stepdaughter, Mandy Aronson (Curtis Wiese); sister, Patty (John) Wilson; grandchildren, Trystan, Trevor and Danica Johnson and Cayden Buchholz; and step-grandson, Clayton Aronson.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.