Mass of Christian Burial for Mildred “Millie” Moseman was celebrated Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. She passed away March 29, 2023, at the age of 98.

Mildred Ann Moseman was born March 3, 1925, in West Point Nebraska to Henry and Magdalen (Harstick) Schlecht. She attended rural schools near her parents’ farm east of Beemer, Guardian Angels School in West Point and West Point High School.

Mildred married Willmer Herman Moseman in August 1947. After their wedding at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point, they operated a farm west of Oakland for 40 years before retiring to Oakland. Mildred was an active member of the altar society of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Lyons and honored for her sustained support to the affairs of the community of faith.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Willmer; her parents; her brothers Leo and William; and her sisters Ruth and Mary who died in infancy.

Survivors include her children: Merlin and Beth (Pokrant) Moseman of Kingwood, Texas, Marlene and Ralph Fleischman of Amarillo, Texas, Captain James and Emily (Blandin) Moseman USN (Ret.) of Chestertown, Maryland, Gerald Moseman of Alexandria, Virginia, Laura and David Shukovsky of Sarasota, Florida, Neil and Maureen (Kelly) Moseman of Omaha, Jane and Paul Connolly of Bethesda, Maryland; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to Friends of Oakland Scholarship Fund and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Lyons.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the local arrangements.