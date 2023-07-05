While it may be easy to think the 111th Burt County Fair is still a long way off, evidence of the opposite is starting to appear, some as close as the family mailbox.

Ballots were sent out recently for 4-H members to vote for the 74th King and Queen of Burt.

King candidates include Ethan Johnson of Oakland and Andrew Schlichting of Lyons.

In the running for queen are Ryan Braniff, Elianne Derrick and Emilia Evasic of Tekamah, Brennan Ahrens and Izzy Benne of Oakland; Madison Enstrom of Craig and Jocelyn Hightree of South Sioux City.

The winners will be crowned Friday night, July 21, at the fair’s traditional opening, the evening award show. The program will be held in the expanded Foundation Pavilion.

Once the ballots are counted, the identities of the new royal couple will be a closely guarded secret until the 73rd royal couple, Caleb Schlichting and Sydney Olsen, crown their successors at the conclusion of the awards show.

The Burt County Fair is set for July 21-25 at the county fairgrounds in Oakland. Admission to the fairgrounds is free but the headline entertainment on Saturday and Sunday nights will require a cover charge.

Friday’s headliner in Left Field is the Highway 6 Band. The show is free as is the Elvis Show in the pavilion.

On Saturday, nationally-known rock music tribute act Hairball takes the stage in Left Field. The popular area band Taxi Driver is the opening act. The group also will perform in Left Field following the Hairball concert. Gates for the show open at 5 p.m. with the concert starting at 7.

Tickets for the show are available online at outhousetickets.com. Tickets also are available at the county Extension office in Tekamah; Oakland Express and the county fair office in Oakland; and at First Northeast Bank outlets in Tekamah, Oakland and Lyons. Those attending the concert are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

On Sunday, on old favorite is back again. The demolition derby is set for a 6:30 p.m. start.

With the 111th Burt County Fair just over two weeks away, a lengthy slate of prefair activities is already under way.

For example, the first of two Pie Days was held Thursday, June 29, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. The second pie-making assembly line will be held July 15 at the Vet’s Club in Oakland. Pies made by 4-H members and adult volunteers will be served at the 4-H Kitchen during the fair.

The bicycle rodeo is Thursday, July 6, in the parking lot at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah, starting at 6 p.m. The tractor driving contest is July 10, at Lee Valley north of Tekamah.

Many 4-H’ers also are practicing strutting their stuff for the fashion show which will be held July 17 in Tekamah.

On that Monday, members from across the county will be competing in a fashion show at Tekamah City Auditorium. Contestants will model clothing that they have purchased, or made from scratch, in front of a panel of judges. A clothing construction judge will also judge any clothes that contestants have sewn.

According to 4-H officials, non-garment clothing projects, such as sewing boxes, pillows, afghans, etc. also will be judged during the competition.

July 17 also will see the Life Skills contest. It starts at 9 a.m. at Tekamah’s auditorium. Participants will be given basic instructions and then work in pairs to solve real-life decision making scenarios.

The annual rocket launch will be held July 11 at Rogers Sod Farm on the south edge of Decatur.

Winners of all of those contests, and others, will be honored during the awards program July 15, the first full day of the fair.

There also is plenty of free entertainment on the grounds.

In addition to the 4-H/FFA exhibits, the fair features a corn hole tournament on Saturday, a carnival and midway, a Kid Zone play area and a variety of food stands and vendors.

On Monday, July 24, the kiddie tractor pull starts at 6 p.m. in the grandstand area. An adult pull will follow the kids.

The annual 4-H/FFA livestock auction is set for 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the livestock arena. It will be followed by an appreciation meal in Left Field.