Word has been received of the death of Herman native Monte West. A visitation was held Aug. 3, 2022, at Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont. He passed away July 27, 2022, at Nye Square in Fremont at the age of 96.

Monte Lee was born Jan. 8, 1926, in Herman to Elmond and Lela (Justice) West and graduated from Herman High School in 1943.

Monte entered the Army in April of 1944, taking his basic training at Camp Lee, Virginia. His advanced training was completed at Ft. Lewis, in Tacoma, Washington. He married Norma Kruse in 1944 in Tacoma.

Monte shipped overseas in April of 1945. He served in Luzon, Philippines, where he was wounded. Monte was discharged from active duty in April of 1946 and served three more years in the Army Reserve. He received his pilot license and became a private pilot in 1946 and served in the Civil Air Patrol in 1946 and 1947.

Monte and his partner Ralph Kohler started the K&W Decoy Company in Tekamah. He also worked as a professional guide for duck and goose hunting for over 60 years. He ran a fly-in fishing camp in Ontario, Canada, from 1972 to 1984. Monte retired in 1984, the year that Norma passed away.

Monte was preceded in death by his parents and wife Norma.

Survivors include daughters: Barbara Ann Schacht of Blair, Pamela Sue West and Cynthia Kay Hosch of Fremont; grandchildren: Jamie (Dale) Smith of Ft. Calhoun, John (Mary) Swanson, Jason Schacht and Justin Hosch, all of Omaha, Shane (Sara DenBeste) of Gretna, Becky (James) Spencer of Fremont; 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to FurEver Homes in Fremont.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont was in charge of arrangements.