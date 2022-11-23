Mrs. Chapman, a stabilizing influence

Yes, Mrs. Chapman was clearly a stable influence in my life as she was for so many others, as I’ve learned through the years. It is special to share this truth with other good souls.

And sweetly enough, she was not a warm-and-fuzzy person. As previously mentioned, she was honest, forthright, constantly demanding you be at your best because, as you can tell from this, Jane was grounded.

That was possibly why she could command a room of high school boys better than anyone in the business. A room of high school boys, by the way, that could blend their singing in such a magical way. Shucks, the most amazing thing I recall about this is that a couple of the orneriest boys in high school were in vocal music—all. four. years. I might have married one of them, just saying, and the other one was his best friend (you guessed it), Randy “Rhubarb” Olson (loved him). Kent has a beautiful voice, still. And yes, this wonderful lady influenced him quite positively as well, as we have had many good conversations about this. One of the many perks of being married to a classmate.

So, scurrying through the hallways you would see Jane go from the music room to the office, to the auditorium, back to the music room and you just knew she was thinking and creating the entire time she was a-bustling. You could feel her creative energy moving about her as she went. Tiny thing that she was, this little ball of fire could put some miles on her flats by the end of each day.

When you came into the music room she was standing at the ready, strong, meeting every eye, noticing every nuance of a teenage mood somehow knowing that once she had you in there she was going to help make your day better. And somehow Mrs. Chapman always achieved just that. By the end of class with the breathing and the note holding and the warm ups (he, he, he, he, he) and the beautiful blending of the voices you felt like a different person. Almost like a yoga class only better, it would seem.

Concert choir was my personal favorite. Best memory of all: A large group of blue-choir-robe-clad young men and women lined up stage right and left in the auditorium excitedly anticipating their approach to the risers on that stage where together they will be singing a lovely, old, heart-warming hymn chosen just for them. These darlings know with confidence that their beautiful blending will be perfect and this will happen because this cherished group will have had a serious voice warm up just previously in the band room (largest room with best acoustics) at THHS and prior months of preparation. Minutes, days and months of preparation where Mrs. Chapman probably looked perplexed more times than not that this day just wasn’t going to gel for all of us. But never, ever fear because whatever section (alto, soprano, etc.) was not “getting it” prior to District Music Contest, well they got to work their little tushies off until they did (maybe those ornery boys who didn’t seem to mind the extra practice at all).

We always got “1” at contest. Always. At least that’s how this old girl remembers it. Which goes to show that it wasn’t the “1” that mattered so much as it was the journey getting there with my friends by my side, with Mrs. Chapman guiding us every step of the way, with Mr. Chapman often sitting in the corner nodding his head in approval (or sometimes not, lol) because she needed (we needed) his professional ear.

Writing this has made my heart so warm ...