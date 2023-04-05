Burt County Museum’s annual tea party again was a huge success. Eight guests arrived in party attire with either a doll or favorite stuffed animal on Saturday, March 25, in the E.C. Houston house at 10 a.m. sharp. Attending were six third grade girls and two third grade boys. All were ready to learn about proper etiquette and behavior along with fun crafts and yummy treats with Ms. Bonnie, Ms. Patty and Ms. Jane.

The first lesson was on introducing oneself and the guest they brought along. After the staff did their introduction each of the children got up in front of everyone and did the same. A little nervous at first but they all did a wonderful job. After the introduction the children were asked to pick out a hat that would best match their outfit for the photo session. The kids love hands-on and they are always happy to pose for the camera.

After the photo session we went back to the parlor for a calling card lesson. Ms. Patty explained that back in the day there were no phones to call one another on. You either went to see someone or mailed them a letter. The calling card was a distinguished way to let someone know you were interested in them or a way to help them remember you for future references. Most calling cards were designed by a professional calligrapher but some people chose to design their own. All of them had their name on it, some even their photo! We have many different styles at the museum.

Next Ms. Jane talked to the guests regarding how children their age would have dressed back 100 years ago. Girls with dresses somewhat close to their styles they wear now but the hair bows were enormous! The boys’ dress clothes on the other hand were very different. Knickers, long socks, suspenders and spats. The boys definitely did not like the thought of wearing knickers but what the heck are spats? Spats are a cloth-like covering that went over the dress shoe to make them look like boots. They thought that was pretty silly.

Next up we headed to the research/office area for some fun crafts. The attendees first made their own calling card. This would be used as their name tag on the table at the tea party. Everyone had a different design which made them unique. For the second project we had them use old spools from thread to make photo or card holders. We cut out different strips of patterned paper, then the children taped one end of the paper to the spool, wrapped it around it, then taped it again. To finish it off they stuck a large paper clip in the middle hole for the card or picture to slide into it. The last craft was a guardian angel made with some old chandelier pieces. We put twine on the hook so they could hang it up if they wanted to.

Can we eat yet? By now the kids were getting pretty hungry, but first we had to clean up and listen to the story about the “Goops!” The goops lick their fingers, they never wash their hands! The goops are very impatient, they don’t ask, they demand! Ms. Jane asked the guests, “Are you a goop?” No one raised a hand.

Our last lesson was on properly setting the table by Ms. Bonnie. The children gathered around her so they could all see. Once again we were impressed that some of the 4-H students knew how to do this! Great job 4-H leaders.

Finally it was time for our tea party! The table was so pretty adorned with (battery operated) candlelight and flowers. Each guest had a beautiful flowered plate, tea cup and saucer. While we were busy with crafts and lessons, Ms. Patty was busy printing the children’s photos representing cut-out paper dolls. She trimmed around them and placed them in the card holder they made during crafting along with their calling card. What a delightful surprise for them when they went into the dining room to see where they would be sitting!

No one was allowed to sit until our hostess, Ms. Bonnie, went over the rules for a formal tea party. Enter your chairs from the left so you won’t bump into the person next to you and pick up your napkin with your left hand and place it on your lap. We poured the tea first which consisted of Sprite and cranberry juice. We called this our sparkling tea. We also had some apple tea (apple juice), but all eight of them preferred the sparkling one. Bonnie took the first sip and the others followed.

Finally we started passing around the finger sandwiches, fruit, muffins and cookies. Miss Evelyn was eager to get started but the other children quickly reminded her to wait until Ms. Bonnie took her first bite! At last, Bonnie took her first bite and it was a free-for-all. We reminded the party goers not to talk with their mouths full so it was very quiet for a few minutes.

Ha, ha! Then the conversation picked up. Before we knew it, parents were arriving to pick up our little guests. As always they wished they could stay longer. That is when Bonnie, Patty and I knew that the event was a success!

If you have a child that will be in third grade next year around the end of March, watch for a note in their school bag, on Facebook or call the museum and we will get them a reservation for our tea party. It is a wonderful experience for them.

Museum hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons from 1 to 5 p.m., or contact us at 402-374-1505 or burtcomuseum@abbnebraska.com.