Memorial services for Nancy Olson were held March 14, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons. Burial will be at a later date in Lyons Cemetery. The 74-year-old Lyons woman passed away at her home on March 9, 2023.

Nancy was born on April 23, 1948, to Donald and Charlotte (Johnson) Johnson of Bancroft. She attended and graduated from Bancroft High School and later received her cosmetology license from Bahner College of Hairstyling.

On Sept. 16, 1967, Nancy married Leonard Olson. Together they raised their family four miles west of Lyons on a farm acreage. Nancy managed the books for Olson Plumbing and Heating.

Nancy was best known for her fun sense of humor. One of her favorite pastimes was boating on the Missouri River. Other hobbies included traveling, raising Alaskan Malamute puppies, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Larry Johnson; brother, Ronald Johnson; brothers-in-law, Tom Larsen, Leo Olson, Gary Olson; sister-in-law, Ann Olson; nephew, Kevin Olson; niece, Dynette Betts Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Leonard Olson of Lyons; son, Clay Olson of Lyons; daughters: Holly (Brian) Tietz of Bancroft, Dana (Eric) Beckman of Pender, Amber (Brandon) Wobken of Hooper; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, Sally Larsen of Valentine; brother-in-law, Gordon and (Shirley) Olson of Oakland; sisters-in-law, JoAnn (Jim) Shuey of Gretna and Flora Johnson.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.