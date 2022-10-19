Native American education the subject Sunday at the Museum presentation at Neihardt SHS

Historian and speaker Nancy Gillis will give her presentation, “Straddling Worlds: Negotiating Indian Education’s Failures and Promises,” on Sunday, October 23, 2-4 p.m., at the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft. Part of the Neihardt Center’s popular Sunday at the Museum program, the presentation is free and open to the public. A light reception will follow.

From earliest contact, the push for civilizing and Christianizing indigenous peoples through various educational models has seen many success stories, yet too many with tragic results. To grasp the bright future that educators see today, we must look at the circuitous route Indian Education has taken in the past by both examining its failures and striving together to keep its promises.

Gillis is the former Executive Director of the John Neihardt State Historic Site and currently sits on its board of directors. She is a Humanities Nebraska speaker and presents to many schools and civic groups on Neihardt’s work and a variety of related topics such as Native American history, cultures, and education. Of Cherokee and Choctaw heritage, she stays active in various civic organizations, including the Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte Hospital Board.

The John Neihardt State Historic Site was founded in 1976 to honor the first and only Nebraska Poet Laureate in Perpetuity, John G. Neihardt. The site includes a visitor center which houses a museum, exhibit space, library, bookstore and administrative offices, plus picturesque grounds with the Sacred Hoop Prayer Garden, and Neihardt’s charming writing cottage.

Its mission is to preserve the literary excellence of Neihardt, to promote a deep interest in history, to advance educational standards, and to inspire artistic works. The site is an affiliate of History Nebraska.

The John Neihardt State Historic site is located at 306 W. Elm Street in Bancroft, Nebraska. For more information call 402-648-3388, e-mail neihardt@gpcom.net, or visit www.neihardtcenter.org/events.