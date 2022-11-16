NE-Brass-ka Brass Quintet to begin 12th season at “Fantasy of Trees” in Tekamah

With Thanksgiving approaching and the Christmas season following, what better way to lift your spirits and begin the celebration than to marvel at Christmas lights and Christmas music! This Sunday, November 20 at 6 p.m., the Burt County Museum on north Highway 75 in Tekamah presents its “Fantasy of Trees.” Featured at the event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. will be the NE-Brass-ka Brass Quintet in its 12th season of concertizing throughout Eastern Nebraska. This popular quintet will really get people of all ages into the celebration of Christmas with musical selections such as “O Come, O Come Emanuel,” “Feliz Navidad,” “Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow,” “Deck the Halls” and “Ding Dong Merrily on High.”

Members of the NE-Brass-ka Brass Quintet are Gary Fugman and Roger Dill, trumpets, Dave Rush, french horn, Sharon Fugman, trombone and Jeff Mount, tuba. Roger Dill is the newest member of the quintet. Roger was raised in Kansas and graduated from the Navy School of Music. Roger has taught music and conducted bands in both Kansas and Nebraska. He now continues to play trumpet in several regional bands for high school musical and community theater groups. Roger is the chairman of the band committee for the Nebraska Masonic All-Star Marching Band Camp.

Future Christmas concert dates for the NE-Brass-ka Brass Quintet are Saturday, December 3 at 2 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Oakland; Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. with the Bancroft Melody Chimers at the Lyons Library; Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m. with the Bancroft Melody Chimers at the Bancroft Senior Center; and Sunday, December 18 at 2 p.m. at the Blair United Church of Christ. If you wish to have the NE-Brass-ka Brass Quintet perform for your function please talk to any of the members or call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953. Merry Christmas from the NE-Brass-ka Brass Quintet!