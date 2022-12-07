Nebraska, Tekamah-Herman test scores show effects of pandemic learning loss

The academic hole facing Nebraska’s students, teachers, parents and policymakers became clearer Nov. 23 with the release of state K-12 test scores from 2021-22.

Student proficiency scores in math and language arts were mixed, amid a national dip in student performance on tests taken during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, proficiency scores in math for third graders through eighth graders stayed flat at 46 percent, while language arts scores fell from 48 percent to 47 percent, according to Nebraska Department of Education statistics. Two-thirds — 66 percent — passed the state’s new science test.

Math and language arts scores reoriented lower starting in 2017, when the state started testing the bulk of its students on a more rigorous set of college- and career-based standards. Under this new system, statewide proficiency scores in language arts and math were slightly above 50 percent pre-pandemic.

This year’s test found 46 percent of the state’s high school juniors proficient in language arts, 44 percent in math and 48 percent in science.

At Tekamah-Herman, 49 percent of elementary students were found proficient in the state’s language arts standards, 53 percent were proficient in math and 84 percent were proficient in science. All of those marks are above the state averages and consistent with other schools in Tekamah-Herman’s peer group.

At the secondary level, only 39 percent of students were proficient in language arts. Numbers were better in math where 42 percent were found proficient and science where 78 percent were proficient.

Retiring Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said the scores show that students had less of a learning loss than those in other states. He thanked Nebraska teachers for their work during difficult times.

“Nebraska public schools, while impacted by the pandemic, remained strong,” he said. “Our statewide assessments are showing similar trends, and now is the time for schools to focus supports on the areas that have the most need.”

Blomstedt and representatives of the Nebraska State Education Association said similar things in late October about the state’s scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

On NAEP, no state scored higher than Nebraska in fourth-grade math, and just one state had higher scores in eighth-grade math. Nebraska was fourth in fourth-grade reading and eighth in eighth-grade reading.

However, state tests show the pandemic appears to have exacerbated Nebraska’s persistent challenges in closing achievement gaps between students of plenty and students living in poverty.

The students who lost the most ground were students whose families suffered the most during the pandemic, including students learning English and students of color.

State test scores showed less than 10 percent of English language learners scored proficient in math or language arts. Of students with free or reduced-priced lunch, a measure of poverty, less than a third scored proficient in either subject. Students with disabilities also scored lower during the pandemic.

The results include the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System, or NSCAS, and the Accountability for a Quality Education System Today and Tomorrow, or AQuESTT.

NSCAS tests learning in core subject areas. Roughly 99 percent of students typically take it, although that level dipped to about 95 percent in 2020-21. AQuESTT scores schools to prioritize financial support for the schools that need it most.

Blomstedt said Nebraska schools will focus on increased instructional time to catch students up, he said, but it may require additional investment. He said the state needs to target investments to sustain improvement in academic growth, including special education, reading and encouraging attendance.

The test results came as no surprise — though some educators in recent months have questioned the validity of the state tests. Some of the concern centers on the cut score, that is, the threshold state officials set for proficiency. It is a high hurdle set to ensure longevity of the test as schools improve their scores year to year, but critics say it produces proficiency levels out of sync with other assessments used in schools, like the NEAP tests, for example.

During the Nov. 14 meeting of Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education, Superintendent Dan Gross cautioned the board about the district’s scores. He said the state’s method in setting a cut score is unfair to smaller schools because of the relatively low number of students in the state.

“When our kids take national tests, our kids score pretty well,” Gross told the board. “Nobody in the state does well on NSCAS.”

Well, almost nobody.

The other two Burt County schools, Oakland-Craig and Lyons-Decatur Northeast, both were rated as “Excellent” under the AQuESTT system. Tekamah-Herman’s scores landed them in the “Good” category.

O-C showed 57 percent of the district’s students proficient in language arts, 62 percent proficient in math and 78 percent proficient in science.

Lyons-Decatur saw similar numbers with 60 percent proficient in language arts, 51 percent proficient in math and 83 percent proficient in science.

Gross said state statistics show lower state test scores in districts where there is a higher percentage of students taking advantage of the federal free or reduced-price lunch program. At Tekamah-Herman, 65 percent of secondary school students and 53 percent of elementary students are eligible for the FRPL program.

The rate is 33 percent at Oakland-Craig and 42 percent at Lyons-Decatur.

By contrast, one of the highest performing districts in the state, Elkhorn Public Schools, has only a 9 percent FRPL rate.

“That shows a bit of a bias. That needs fixed and I think they will,” Gross said.

Under Nebraska’s income eligibility guidelines, a household of four making less than $36,075 per year is eligible for free meals. If the same four-person household has an annual income under $51,338, they are eligible for reduced-price meals.

All children in households receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations are eligible for free meals, as are foster children who are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court.

Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway, or migrant, of which Tekamah-Herman has some, Gross said, also are eligible for free meals.

The superintendent also said the school is taking steps through its ongoing improvement program to lay a foundation for consistently better scores. “I think our kids do fine when those other things are considered and when those things get fixed, our school will do really well.”

He said the state’s Department of Education has some work to do to make test results more accurate, but that work won’t get done this year.

Upon release of the scores Nov. 23, state senators from both parties said the Legislature is prepared to help fight learning loss.

State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, the chair of the Legislature’s Education Committee, said lawmakers, policymakers and schools need to focus on absenteeism, school staffing, early childhood education, empowering teachers and reengaging parents in student learning.

“The test score results were really exactly what we expected,” Walz said. “We expected to see a dip. I think we were really fortunate that we were able to get our kids back in school sooner than others.”

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, who has pushed for education accountability and school choice, applauded the department for maintaining how it evaluates student learning. She wants the Legislature to focus on literacy for young students, teacher training and special education.

“You can’t improve what you can’t see,” Linehan said. “If you don’t know what the problem is, you can’t fix it.”