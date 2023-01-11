Neihardt Center hosts presentation

Historian and author Jeff Barnes will be at the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, presenting his new program, “The ‘Mad’ Queen of the Prairies: The Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory, 1854-1859.”

The 2 p.m. program is free and open to the public. A light reception will follow.

Barnes describes the program like this. “How do you establish a territory? Probably not the Nebraska way, where the seat of government shifted from town to town, where governors were changing every year—sometimes every few months—and where the banks printed their own money. Yet Nebraska was where an Indian chief was once governor and where women very nearly won the vote for the first time.”

Barnes shares the rarely seen images and seldom-heard stories of the unconventional, dysfunctional first years of the Nebraska Territory, a place that newspapers called the ‘Queen of the Prairies.’

“Jeff is a favorite of ours. It has become a tradition to have him kick off our monthly Sunday at the Museum program, so we’re thrilled to have him back with a new presentation,” said Marianne Reynolds, the executive director of the Neihardt Center, “He has done a great deal of research and promises things that patrons have never seen or heard before.”

The John G. Neihardt State Historic Site is located at 306 W. Elm Street in Bancroft, Nebraska. For more information call 402-648-3388; e-mail neihardt@gpcom.net; or visit www.neihardtcenter.org/events.

The John G. Neihardt State Historic Site was founded in 1976 to honor the first and only Nebraska Poet Laureate in Perpetuity, John G. Neihardt. The site includes a visitor center which houses a museum, exhibit space, library, bookstore and administrative offices, plus picturesque grounds with a Sacred Hoop Prayer Garden, bronze sculpture of Neihardt and Black Elk, and Neihardt’s charming writing cottage. Its mission is to preserve the literary excellence of Neihardt, to promote a deep interest in history, to advance educational standards, and to inspire artistic works. The site is a affiliate of History Nebraska.