Neihardt Foundation planning second annual “River & I” float

The John G. Neihardt Foundation is planning second annual “River and I” Float down the scenic Logan Creek near Bancroft on Saturday, August 6.

Kayakers, canoers, and float tubers will gather at Ru-De’s Mart in Bancroft at 9 a.m., and then shuttle to the put-in point at Pender. It’s approximately a four-hour float down the creek to the take-out point in Bancroft, which is just north of Ru-De’s. Participants must bring their own canoe, kayak, tube, etc.

For $30, participants will get a T-shirt, bottled water, and a snack for the river. Shuttle service is available from Ru-De’s to the Pender put-in spot. No advance registration is required. Register the morning of the float at Ru-De’s.

Participants will be required to sign a waiver releasing the Neihardt Foundation from liability. Those under 18 will need the signature of a parent or guardian.

“The River and I” is a book written by Neihardt that chronicles the author’s 1908 trip down the Missouri River in a 20-foot-long canoe. It’s a favorite of many Neihardt-ians, describing an adventurous trip down the mighty river—a major influence on Neihardt—a century after the Lewis & Clark Expedition and before dams were constructed.

This is a fun, non-competitive float that will serve as a prelude to the annual Neihardt Day program at the John G. Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft. It will be on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 1-3 p.m. That event is free of charge (a lunch can be purchased on-site beginning at 11:30 a.m.).

The John G. Neihardt State Historic Site was founded in 1976 to honor the first and only Nebraska Poet Laureate in Perpetuity, John G. Neihardt. The site includes a visitors’ center which houses a museum, exhibit space, library, bookstore, and administrative offices, plus picturesque grounds with the Sacred Hoop Prayer Garden, and Neihardt’s charming writing cottage. Its mission is to preserve the literary excellence of Neihardt, to promote a deep interest in history, to advance educational standards, and to inspire artistic works. The site is an affiliate of History Nebraska and is located in Bancroft.

For more information, visit the center online at www.neihardtcenter.org; by calling 402-648-3388; or via e-mail to neihardt@gpcom.net.