Netters come back to down Cadets in 5

lytle

Tiger setter Addysen Lytle dished out 16 assists in Tekamah-Herman's five-set win over West Point-Beemer.

 mark jackson/Burt County Plaindealer

Tekamah-Herman’s volleyball team carried a 5-7 mark into last weekend’s Tiger Invitational following a thrilling five-set win over East Husker Conference rival West Point-Beemer at home Sept. 13.

Down two sets to one, the Tigers rallied for a thrilling 13-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10 win. The victory avenged a two-set loss to the Cadets at the Jean Groth Classic Sept. 3.

The Tigers got a career high 11 kills from sophomore Taryn Sheets and 10 from junior Preslee Hansen. Addysen Lytle dished out 16 assists while Carly Freidel notched 13 in the Tigers’ 6-2 offense.

Last Saturday’s day-long affair had teams from Bancroft-Rosalie, Brownell Talbot, Conestoga, Elkhorn Valley, Fort Calhoun, Lyons-Decatur and Roncalli Catholic visiting the Tiger gyms.

Tekamah-Herman is back in East Husker Conference action tonight, Tuesday, when they venture to Madison to take on a winless Dragon squad.

Next Tuesday, Tekamah-Herman is part of a conference triangular at Oakland-Craig that features the state-ranked Knights and Stanton.

In tournament play Sept. 10 at Albion, the Tigers came home with a 1-2 mark. The topped the homestanding Boone Central Cardinals 25-22, 13-25, 25-23 behind eight kills from Kennedy Pagels and seven each from Sheets and Emily Stansberry as Lytle netted 14 assists. Sheets added 1.5 blocks.

Earlier in the day, Central City was a 25-23, 25-23 winner. Stansberry led the hitters with seven kills. Pagels, Hansen and Sheets added six each as Lytle and Freidel combined for 23 assists.

Perennial power Crofton posted a 25-21, 25-20 win. The Tigers were limited to 12 kills in the match, topped by five from Pagels.

