Netters win season opener

Tekamah-Herman got its 2022 volleyball campaign off to a good start Thursday night, dumping East Husker Conference rival Lyons-Decatur Northeast in four sets on the Cougars’ home court.

Coach Manni Belfrage’s Tigers claimed the first two sets by scores of 25-16 and 25-21. The Cougars took the third set, 25-20, but the Tigers claimed the match with a 25-11 rout in the fourth.

Senior Kennedy Pagels led the Tigers with 11 kills and eight digs on the night. Taryn Sheets added six kills and three blocks. Freshman Emily Stansberry chipped in with five kills.

Carly Freidel dished out 14 assists. Addysen Lytle added 10 more from the Tigers’ 6-2 scheme. Lytle also posted a team-high five ace serves, Kiera Pensyl added for more as the Tigers cranked out 17 aces as a team.

Bailey Tuttle led the Cougars with six kills and nine digs.

The win in the season opener followed a tough five-set loss to neighborhood rival Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in a jamboree contest Aug. 22 in the new Tiger gym. The competitive match saw the Raiders claim a 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11 victory.

Pagels notched 18 kills and 16 digs in the grueling five-set match. Sheets added nine kills and three blocks.

The Tigers are back in action Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Jean Groth Classic, hosted by Wisner-Pilger. The two-day affair wraps up on Saturday, Sept. 3. The first day features play in two gyms at each of two sites, Wisner and Pender. Results from Thursday’s four triangulars will be used to seed three four-team pools for Saturday’s finals.

Tekamah-Herman opens tournament play in Pender against Archbishop Bergan at 5:30 before taking on North Bend Central at 6:30.

The Tigers open their home slate Sept. 6 with a triangular against East Husker rival Twin River and Shelby/Rising City.