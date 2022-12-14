New chapter soon to arrive at PB 75

One more week here before we head back to high school at THHS. One more week before the memories come flooding back bringing with them warm feelings of love. One more week as, if you wouldn’t mind, I bring to a lovely close one of the most significant times of my life. Our family’s life.

Petersen’s Bar 75. The most wonderful creative experience any family could hope to have had in their life. PB 75 was planted in a 100-year-old brick building in Herman, where it sprouted, grew then blossomed from the restored wooden floors that were once covered in years of memories that came from previous hard working diligence: linoleum, staples, scratches, fertilizer. Spreading its branches within the brick walls the village business grew, thrived from the love felt within and the sweet community surrounding it.

Yes, Petersen’s Bar 75 is an established, deeply-rooted oak tree in the heart of a charming small town and the natural love that makes anything breathe with life has come from you. Thank you from the bottom of our Petersen hearts.

With its roots deep, with love warming it always, the stewards coming in next to nurture it have generous hearts, gracious personalities, clever ideas and most importantly—young energy. I’m 67, time to switch my hat to a garden one. Wonderful partner Gabe is choosing another path which has us absolutely excited for him (he can do positively anything).

Petersen’s Bar 75 closes its doors on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Popken’s Bar 75 opens its doors sometime in February 2023 (sweet “kids” need to finish up work in their present world).

The new steward’s names are Richie and Karlie. They have a daughter, Olivia. You’re going to absolutely love them. We absolutely love them.

PB 75 (which is the name they are embracing going forward) has many more years ahead where the branches can just get stronger with every creative move. Richie, Karlie and Olivia are the perfect ones for this, tree huggers that they are (just threw that in there, wink).

I’ll have one more write-up in this column (thank you Plaindealer so very much) to thank the most impressive staff on the planet for being who they are.

Until then, you’re caught up on what is going on in Petersen World and you can be assured that the sweet Popkens will embrace you as we always have.

Life is good.