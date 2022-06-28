New pool provides TVFD with a water rescue training opportunity

Tekamah hasn’t had a swimming pool in use for more than two years. When the new one opened last week, Tekamah Fire and Rescue wasted no time in brushing up on its water rescue techniques. On Monday night, June 20, about a dozen squad members took part in training exercises at the pool. The pool’s lifeguards played the role of victims in typical pool accidents for which department members performed rescue work.

And the place had barely been open four days.

On a bright, sunny day, June 17, Tekamah’s new swimming pool opened to the public.

The $4 million complex features a water slide, two diving boards and a play area for younger water enthusiasts. Although a few things remain to be done, city officials said state inspectors approved opening the facility for public use.

The $4 million pool, which has taken just over a year to build, was financed through a voter-approved bond issue and a private funding campaign that raised several hundred thousand dollars for the cause.

Tekamah Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Tekamah City Council member Matt Cass, who has oversight of the city’s parks and pool, delivered brief remarks. Cass offered his thanks to those who made Friday’s opening possible, including the city pool committee: Becky Rogers, Leslee Brenneis, Kelly Eggers, Jill McCluskey and Sara Braniff; Aqatic Designs; Eriksen Construction; and especially the pool staff.

Cass said many communities are facing staffing shortages at their community pools.

“We did not face any of those issues,” Cass said. “The amazing young adults have proven day after day that they are committed to this community.”

Following the ceremony, the pool played host to big crowds all weekend, staff members said.

The pool is open seven days a week from 1 to 6 p.m. Extra time is available Monday through Thursday. Water aerobics and lap swimming are held from 10 to 11 a.m. on those mornings. A water aerobics class also is held from 6 to 7 every evening, Monday through Thursday, with live instruction on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Following the evening aerobics classes, the pool reopens for swimming until 9 p.m.

A swim team is now forming and swimming lessons also will be offered.

Season passes can be purchased at the pool. Additional information, including hours of operation, rates, etc., is available by calling the pool at 402-870-0713.

