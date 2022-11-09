New service available for city water customers

The City of Tekamah now offers residents the ability to access water account information and pay their water bill, plus more, online. In order to provide superior customer service and added convenience for those in the community, the City of Tekamah has launched FrontDesk, an online tool that allows citizens to interact with local government in one convenient place.

FrontDesk users can conveniently access water account and usage information, and pay their water bill, anytime. Plus, FrontDesk is mobile-friendly so customers can access their account anywhere on any device with an internet connection.

Bills also can be sent electronically. If an e-mail account is used to set up an account through FrontDesk, it will e-mail a bill each month unless you click that you want paper bills.

Water customers also can enroll in its autopay service so you no longer need to remember to manually pay your bills each month.

City officials said last week that all of the autopays that customers had set up in the previous billing system have been transferred to the new FrontDesk system. Payments for Oct. 1 and Nov. 1 water bills should have been deducted from the customer’s bank account. If that didn’t happen, please call the city office 402-374-2521. Staff will check on specific accounts.

FrontDesk also makes it possible to receive important communications, alerts and notices from the City of Tekamah via e-mail or text, like a boil order, for example.

The system can only send e-mails or text messages, it is not able to call people which city officials understand is what a lot of residents want. The city is working with Burt County on a solution. The Alert Sense program the county uses can call people with messages and testing currently is being performed. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

More than 55,000 residents are already experiencing the added convenience of FrontDesk in cities across the Midwest, and more than 50,000 transactions have already been completed online

To sign up for FrontDesk city residents start by logging onto tekamah.frontdeskgworks.com. Click on Create Now to set up an account, and within a few easy steps, the account is complete. Online step-by-step instructions are easily accessible to assist you. If you don’t feel comfortable setting up your own account but would like to sign up for autopay, contact the city office at 402-374-2521 for assistance.