New sheep show dynasty may be in the making

The Burt County Fair sheep show has two trophies that are considered travelling trophies. That means the winner gets to keep them for a year, then bring them back to the fair the next year to be presented to the next winner.

Admittedly, neither has travelled much lately.

But things were different this year. Without one of the Miller brothers in the field, it became a wide open contest.

For example, the fair’s oldest traveller, the Kjeldgard Suffolks trophy presented to the grand champion breeding ewe, had been won by a Miller every year since 2015.

This year, a new dynasty may be starting.

Carsyn Magill claimed the trophy with her Dorset ewe lamb. Show judge Chase DeVries said Magill’s champ could use a few pounds, but “has a ton of quality.” Her twin sister Cassidy claimed reserve champion honors with her Southdown lamb.

The third Magill sister, Cailyn, won the Amy Anderson Memorial trophy after showing the grand champion market lamb. She started her day in the ring by being named the junior showmanship champion. Juliana Vargas was second.

At 119 pounds, Magill’s grand champion came out of the lightweight ranks.

Cassidy Magill also made the final drive, bringing the champion heavyweight. Gavin Johnson showed the reserve champion.

DeVries said he was impressed with the quality of competition and said it was a challenge to pick just one from the final round. In the end, he settled on the lightweight, citing its superior shape and dimension.

Lillian Johnson showed the reserve champion lightweight. An Argo 4-H member, she also was honored for showing the market lamb with the highest percentage of boneless closely trimmed retail cuts.

Elijah Krebbs showed the reserve grand champion feeder lamb. The East Oaks 4-Her also was named the show’s outstanding sheep exhibitor.

Gavin Johnson earned intermediate showmanship honors over Cassidy Magill. Carsyn Magill, at 11 years old, was named the senior showmanship champion.

Complete show results are available inside this week's Burt County Plaindealer.