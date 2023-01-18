New year, new adventures at Burt County Museum

Things are in motion here at Burt County Museum. The volunteers have taken down their decorations, and staff members are busy putting the trees and extra décor away for the year. We had a magnificent holiday season and could not have done it without all the help from our wonderful volunteers. You are amazing!

We will resume our outreach program with Tekamah-Herman second and fourth graders beginning in February. We are so blessed to have them come and learn about history. On schedule for February is Presidents’ Day and Valentines. Another month we will talk about farm life in Burt County and how people lived and provided for the family in the past versus the present. We also have some lessons in the one-room schoolhouse planned for the spring. The children really enjoy it, and we love having them come.

Soon we will spruce things up and get ready for our spring displays. In the schoolhouse, we will present drawings by the Tekamah-Herman drawing class. The students visited in October to look things over and choose something to draw. They returned to class to finish their work which will be on display throughout the winter months. Please come by and check it out.

Stay tuned for more updates and displays!

Museum hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons from 1 to 5, or by appointment by calling 402-374-1505 or email us at burtcomuseum@abbnebraska.com.

MEMORIALS RECEIVED: Joan Schuler gave in memory of Joan Maxwell, Sally King, Mary Ellen Tobin, Marilyn Nelson and Lois Robinson. Patty Hancock gave in memory of Pete Robertson. Ronald and Charlotte Young of Fremont gave in memory of John Dale Yanke. Alan and Donna Hensley of Glenwood, Iowa, gave in memory of Wilma Petersen. Don Neary was remembered by Kort and Andrew Neary. Lloyd and Marilyn Hurrell of Craig were remembered by the Hurrell Family. Leslie Fausset of Solana Beach, California, gave in memory of Gerald Fausset and Leo and Amy Fausset. Jane Gorman gave in memory of Marilee Newell Herries of San Diego, California, and Pat Shamburg.

Jack and Linda Hovendick gave in memory of loved ones. Giving in memory of Carole Jean Anderson Daasch of Omaha were Cathy Jensen of Fremont, Larry Gardipee of Covington, Georgia, and Van and Bonnie Newell. Richard and Jane Elske gave in memory of Cooper Jarzynka, Walletta Elske, Ron and Verona Gobel, Marcia Elske Johnson of Fremont, Greg Rosenboom of Oakland and Cody Olsen of Blair. Prudie Skinner of Herman was remembered by June Eagleton of Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota. Evelyn Zink was remembered by John and Patty Wilson of Craig, Van and Bonnie Newell, Gary and Shirley Jack and Mark and Karen Jackson. The Jacksons also gave in memory of Meta Maslonka. Van and Bonnie Newell gave in memory of Dona Jean Nelson of Oakland.

DONATIONS RECEIVED: From June Eagleton of Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota; Curtis and Vicki Bromm of Wahoo; Abe and Donna Jack of Evergreen, Colorado; Gary and Ann Churchill of Omaha; Leroy and Diana Goodman of Fernley, Nevada; Keith and Maggie Berge of Tekamah; and Anonymous.