Nielsen Foundation awards $150,000 to BCED

Burt County Economic Development Corporation, working in partnership with Burt County, recently received $150,000 grant from the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation.

Due to this collaborative effort and support from the Nielsen Foundation, BCEDC will be able to continue to administer its demolition/renovation program which has proven to be very successful.

BCED Executive Director Patty Plugge said the grant will help to remedy the perpetual problem of aging structures in Burt County. Since its inception in 2016, 81 structures have been awarded a demolition or renovation grant from BCED.

“These grants assist in demolition of residential or commercial structures, or in the renovation of the exterior of commercial structures,” Plugge said. “Over $562,000 has been awarded so far, with total expenditures of over $1.5 million.”

The grants pay up to half of the cost of a project with a maximum payment of $15,000. Grants have been used in all five Burt County communities.

In Tekamah, for example, 29 projects received $270,787 in grant funding with total project estimates pegged at $836,473.

Oakland and Decatur each saw 19 projects receiving grants. In Oakland, $97,774 helped fund $210,571 worth of work. In Decatur, $96,884 helped complete $187,745 worth of projects.

In Lyons, 11 projects received a total of $72,883 to help complete $218,289 worth of work.

Craig saw three projects receiving $24,544 in grants to help with $49,088 in project costs.

More information about the grants is available from Plugge at 402-374-2953 or online at www.burtcoedc.com.