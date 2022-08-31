No. 7 Hartington Cedar rolls past Tigers

Hartington Cedar Catholic didn’t have to wait for something good to go their way. The Trojans, ranked seventh in the Class C2 preseason charts, scored early and often while rolling to a 50-8 win over Tekamah-Herman at the Hartington Community Sports Complex last Friday night in the season-opener for both schools.

With just over two minutes gone in the first quarter, both teams had run three offensive plays and HCC was already up 13-0. Brett Kleinschmidt, a 180-lb. senior notched both scores. His 91 yards on 13 carries topped a Trojan rushing attack that saw 10 players total 305 yards and four TDs on 42 carries.

Tekamah-Herman head coach Graig McElmuray said he thinks Cedar Catholic may be better at every position except quarterback than Archbishop Bergan was last year when they won the C2 state title. The Tigers had both teams on their schedule last year and do again in 2022.

But the Trojans have a good man at the helm, too. Senior quarterback Andrew Jones went 5-for-9 through the air for 123 yards and two more scores. His on-yard plunge at the 4:30 mark had the home team in front 20-0.

But from there, the Tiger defense stiffened, keeping the Trojans out of the end zone on their next three possessions, including a stand that turned the home team away from the T-H three.

The Tiger defense forced a fumble at their own two-yard line to stop Cedar’s first drive of the second half. But the Trojans scored a safety on the Tigers’ next play, then scored again one the first play after the ensuing punt when Jones linked up with Grant Arens for a 37-yard TD, his second of the night in three catches for 93 yards.

Cedar’s lead grew to 50-0 before the Tigers got on the board. Jessen Booth legged a reverse 47 yards up the T-H sideline. Brody Rogers ran in the conversion to set the final score.

Booth’s run came on Tekamah-Herman’s only possession of the fourth quarter, a 57-yard march in four plays that accounted for nearly half of the team’s total offense.

Stepping in a quarterback, Spencer Pagels collected 37 hard-earned yards in 18 carries.

The Tigers have another tall task Friday, opening their home schedule against Centennial. The Broncos needed a late score to get past North Bend Central by a 22-19 count at home last Friday.

Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

The Scoreboard

Tekamah-Herman 0 0 0 8— 8

Hartington Cedar 20 7 15 8— 8

First Quarter

HCC—Kleinschmidt, 13-yard run (G. Arens kick) 11:35

HCC—Kleinschmidt, 10-yard run (kick failed) 9:55

HCC—Jones, 1-yard run (G. Arens kick) 4:30

Second Quarter

HCC—G. Arens, 21-yard pass from Jones (G. Arens kick) 0:03

Third Quarter

HCC—Safety, Pagels tackled in end zone 10:20

HCC—G. Arens, 37-yard pass from Jones (G. Arens kick) 10:07

HCC—Thoene, 42-yard run (kick failed) 5:20

Fourth Quarter

HCC—Whitmire, 11-yard run (K. Arens run) 8:10

T-H—J. Booth, 47-yard run (Rogers run) 5:28