A visitation for Nondas Vitols was held Nov. 9, 2022, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Graveside services followed in Blair Cemetery. The 84-year-old Blair woman passed away Nov. 3, 2022.

Nondas Louise was born Sept. 1, 1938, the daughter of James and Mabel Quick. She was raised in Tekamah and graduated from Tekamah High School. In 1956, she was united in marriage to John Vitols.

Nondas was a longtime employee with Hewlett Packard, from which she retired. She enjoyed needlepoint, making blankets for her family and gardening.

She is survived by her children; sons Kent Vitols and Mitch Vitols, daughter Desiree Burns, and her grandchildren; Charles Vitols, Katie Dogget and Erin Pemble.

Nondas was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jim, Vince, Tiny and Malcolm Quick.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements