A celebration of the life of Nonie Rogers was held Oct. 15, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Craig. A private family burial was scheduled in Craig Cemetery. She passed away Oct. 9, 2022, at Oakland Heights in Oakland following a brief illness.

Nona Jean was born on Feb. 3, 1930, to Willard and Charlotte “Lottie” (Larson) Kennedy in Craig.

Nonie grew up on the family farm west of Craig with siblings, Hope and Jim. She graduated from Craig High School in 1948.

On Dec. 22, 1950, Nonie was united in marriage to Ronald Rogers. They briefly made their home in Omaha and Arkansas while Ronnie was in the Army. Following Ronnie’s discharge, they returned to Craig to make their home on a farm. They have remained on that same farm since 1954, where they raised their two children: Dawn Janette and Rex Chauncey.

In addition to raising her children, Nonie was a country schoolteacher, a grocery store owner, and a clerk at the Tekamah JCPenney’s. Her many hobbies included gardening, reading, baking, visiting with friends, giving back to her Craig Presbyterian Church and Craig Legion Auxiliary. One of her greatest enjoyments came from attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. She took pleasure in following her Kansas City Royals and Huskers.

Nonie was a three-time breast cancer survivor. Although Nonie faced health obstacles in her life, she always kept her positive outlook and selfless nature.

Survivors include her husband of almost 72 years, Ronnie; daughter, Dawn (Kevin) Anderson; son, Rex; grandchildren: Holly, Brooke (Clint), Amy (Jack), and Chauncey; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Florence Rogers and Margaret Kennedy; brother-in-law, Gene (Ellen) Rogers; many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by parents: Willard and Lottie; infant brother, Bruce; sister, Leila Hope (Milford) Johnson; brother, James Kennedy; brothers-in-law: Wallace (Connie) Rogers and Melvin Rogers.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.