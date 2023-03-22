Private family services are being planned for Norma Goll. The 90-year-old Tekamah woman passed away March 12, 2023, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Norma J. was born March 30, 1932, to William and Viola (Hulsebus) Siebler in Platte Center. After a few years farming in rural Nebraska, Norma moved with her family to Omaha where her father opened the Siebler Heating and Air Conditioning family business. Norma graduated from Omaha North High School in 1949. She then attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha where she received her bachelor’s degree in graphic art. After college, she was a commercial artist in the advertising department for Mutual of Omaha until she met Richard Goll.

Norma and Richard married on June 5, 1959. Norma then moved to Tekamah to work with Richard on the family farm. They enjoyed 40 years playing American Contract Bridge League duplicate bridge together while traveling the country. Other hobbies included calligraphy, painting and drawing and collecting butterflies. She was a lifetime member of the Daughters of the Nile. Norma volunteered for many years for the American Heart Association.

Norma is survived by her son: Greg (Julie) Goll of Tekamah; four grandchildren: Jacqui (Mark) Giesler of Lincoln, Richie (Darcy) Goll of Omaha, Derek Goll of San Diego, California, Samantha (Braylon) Gierhan of Waco; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Caryn Siebler and many nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents William and Viola Siebler; brothers Donald, Robert, and Dwight Siebler.

Memorials are suggested to Tekamah Fire and Rescue.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.