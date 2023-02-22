Charlotte and Kevin Endorf will present a program “Nebraska Spirit: The North Platte Canteen” on Monday, March 13, 6:30 p.m., at Lied Tekamah Public Library.

Charlotte Endorf is an independent scholar and author who has several informative presentations. Her latest chronicles one of the most enduring stories of World War II.

During the war, American soldiers from across the country rolled through North Platte, Nebraska, on troop trains on their way to battle fronts in Europe and the Pacific.

Endorf’s program tells the story of the community that turned a railroad depot into a legend and touched the lives of more than six million soldiers from 1942 to 1946.

She salutes our humble Veterans who served in the military.

The presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Tekamah Library Foundation.

Nebraska Spirit: The North Platte Canteen is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.

Speakers are available to any non-profit organization in Nebraska. Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.

The most frequent users of the HN Speakers Bureau are primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities, libraries, museums and historical societies, agencies for the elderly, rural organizations, churches, arts organizations and ethnic organizations.