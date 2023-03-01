Charlotte and Kevin Endorf will present a program “Nebraska Spirit: The North Platte Canteen” on Monday, March 13, 6:30 p.m., at Lied Tekamah Public Library.

Charlotte Endorf is an independent scholar and author who has several informative presentations. Her latest chronicles one of the most enduring stories of World War II.

The North Platte Canteen was a railroad stop served by local citizens of North Platte that operated from Christmas Day 1941 to April 1, 1946.

Located along the tracks of the Union Pacific Railroad, its purpose was to provide refreshments and hospitality to soldiers who were traveling through the area on the way to war during their 10- to 15-minute stopovers. During its run, nearly 55,000 Nebraska women served almost seven million soldiers on their way to fight in World War II.

During the war, American soldiers from across the country rolled through North Platte on troop trains on their way to battle fronts in Europe and the Pacific.

Endorf’s program tells the story of the community that turned a railroad depot into a legend and touched the lives of millions of soldiers from 1942 to 1946.

The canteen, maintained entirely by volunteers, got its start somewhat by accident.

North Platte was a designated tender point for steam trains. Stopping the train allowed for the train crews to relubricate the wheels, top off the water levels in the tanks, and other tasks for the maintenance of the locomotive. On Dec. 17, 1941, 10 days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, men of the 134th Infantry Regiment of the Nebraska National Guard were on their way from Camp Joseph T. Robinson, near Little Rock, Arkansas, to an unknown destination. Rumor had it that the train would arrive at 11 a.m., but by noon it had not shown up. After another false alarm, the train finally rolled in around 4:30. By this time, at least 500 relatives and friends of local servicemen had shown up at the depot. The crowd cheered, but the soldiers were not members of the 134th. The crowd gave them the gifts and food that was originally meant for their own sons and wished them off.

Among the many people at the depot that day was 26-year-old Rae Wilson, a drugstore saleswoman. Her brother supposedly was to be on the troop train as a company commander. As she walked away from the train that evening, she had an idea to meet all the trains that went through North Platte and give the soldiers the same type of sendoff.

Within a few days, the canteen was becoming a reality. Calls to merchants came with requests for cigarettes and tobacco, while housewives were asked to contribute cake and cookies, with attempts to get the younger women to hand out the gifts and keep conversation up with the soldiers. After a while, the women began to serve 1,000 men a day, with those who were celebrating a birthday getting their own cake and a singing of “Happy Birthday.”

Eventually, over 125 communities donated their time to work at the canteen. Some people travelled as far as 200 miles to take turns on regularly appointed days. The groups also took responsibility in supplying food for the day. If a group was too small, multiple ones would band together and help fulfill the daily requirements. Benefit dances, pie socials and other activities were held to help raise money for the canteen.

Endorf’s presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Tekamah Library Foundation.

“Nebraska Spirit: The North Platte Canteen” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.

Speakers are available to any non-profit organization in Nebraska. Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.