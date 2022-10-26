Now’s the time, Medicare checkups needed

If you’re on Medicare and have a Medicare Drug or Medicare Advantage Plan it’s up to you to check to make sure your plan will cover your needs next year. 2023 is a new year and the Medicare open enrollment from October 15 through December 7 is your chance to check out the options. Now is the time to weigh your options to see if a different plan is needed to give you the coverage you need.

Don’t feel overwhelmed with all the mail, phone calls and commercials you see, look for help that only wants the best for you and doesn’t make a dime from any decision you make. The Nebraska Department of Insurance has the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) offering trained counselors ready to help you understand your coverage and your options. They offer free, unbiased and confidential counseling in your area or through a phone appointment. They can help you compare your drug and health needs to the 24 Medicare drug plans and/or the 24 different Medicare advantage plans available for next year. The decision is up to you, but don’t wait... appointments are filling up fast because SHIP counselors aren’t associated with any company, they can truly give you good information.

Of course, you can go to the medicare.gov website yourself to compare your prescriptions and/or health care providers to all the plans, but if you need help, don’t be afraid to call.

For appointments in Burt, Dodge or Washington Counties please call 402-380-9554. If you don’t get an answer when you call, please leave your name and phone number and Debbie will give you a call back. Appointments are being made for counseling sessions in Craig, Oakland, Lyons, Decatur, Tekamah, Blair, Fort Calhoun, Arlington, Fremont, North Bend and Hooper.

Anyone is welcome at any location so don’t let county lines stop you from the date that fits your needs the best. Make your Medicare plan checkup appointment now so you won’t be sick with regret next year.