O-C grid machine rolls over Tigers

Oakland-Craig’s well-oiled football machine may have sputtered occasionally, but the Knights had plenty in the tank for a 61-6 win Friday night.

The Tigers fell to 1-6 on the year. The eighth-ranked Knights improved to 5-2. Their only losses came to top-ranked Norfolk Catholic and fourth-ranked Malcolm in overtime. Both of those teams are undefeated.

Chugging toward their 15th straight appearance in the state playoffs, the Knights sit atop the District 3 standings and can cement a playoff berth with a win at North Bend Central Friday night. O-C wraps up the regular season the following week at Logan View.

O-C celebrated its Homecoming with a mammoth 502 yards of total offense against the Tigers, including 341 through the air. Sophomore quarterback Braylon Anderson was 17-of-20 for 326 yards and five touchdowns in two quarters of work. Lincoln Benne caught five passes for 93 yards and two scores.

Tiger head coach Mitch Burnett may have figured his team would be in for a long night. With not quite five minutes gone in the first period, O-C had run four plays and held a 14-0 lead. Anderson hit Jeremiah Druckenmiller for a 44-yard TD play on the Knights’ first possession. Moments later, Anderson found Emmet Johnson for a 61-yard score.

Trailing 21-0, the Tigers got on the board after Daniel Heaney recovered a fumbled punt at the O-C 25. Three plays later, Tiger QB Bret Brenneis hit Reece Williams with a 12-yard TD pass that got the Tigers on the board with 1:12 left in the first period.

But that was as good as it got for the Tigers.

O-C wrapped touchdowns around an interception and survived another fumbled punt to post another TD for a 41-6 lead with 4:45 to go in the half.

With three minutes left, Anderson fumbled the snap and senior linebacker Adrian Robinson jumped on the loose ball at the O-C 24.

The Knight defense picked off Brenneis at its own 17 two plays later, and the O-C offense went from long-range bomber to jet fighter. With 2:04 on the clock, Anderson engineered a 12-play, 83-yard drive that saw him go 8-10 through the air. His 9-yard connection with tight end Grant Seagren sent the Knights into halftime with a 47-6 lead.

Burnett said his team fought the whole game. In the last five minutes of a running clock, sophomore Dylan Petersen recovered a Knight fumble at the O-C 36. He followed that with a weaving 33-yard run that gave his team a first-and-goal at the O-C 3-yard line. A high snap on the last play of the game thwarted a chance at a second Tiger score.

Petersen’s 35 yards on five carries topped the Tiger rushing chart. Brenneis was 9-19 through the air for 90 yards. In addition to the one touchdown, he also was intercepted three times.

The Tigers were slated to host Archbishop Bergan Oct. 14 for the Tigers’ last home game of the season. Bergan comes to town with a 4-3 record after beating Aquinas Catholic 23-7 last Friday.

Next Friday, the Tigers wrap up the 2022 season when they travel to Yutan. The Chieftains were 4-3 headed into Friday’s game with a 3-4 Aquinas squad. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.