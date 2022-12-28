Oakland Meat Processing hosts open house at new facility on Dec. 31

Employees at the Oakland Meat Processing plant have doubled the reason to celebrate this New Year’s Eve, and they are inviting the community to join them.

The company will host an open house at its new facility, 300 S. Logan Ave. in Oakland, from 3 to 6 p.m., Dec. 31. The event will include a ribbon cutting, hosted by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce.

The open house is the culmination of a challenging two years for employees, who have been working around the clock as the family-owned business outgrew their former location. As operations at the country’s largest packing plants were interrupted during the pandemic, producers and consumers alike turned to local alternatives like OMP. What looked like a temporary spike in demand for their services has become the new norm.

Anna Zeleny said the company has received tremendous support from residents and customers in Oakland and the surrounding area.

“The open house is a chance for us to thank our family and friends and the customers who have become family and friends,” she said.

In addition to the community’s support, OMP was the recipient of grant funding from the Independent Processor Assistance Program.

The Nebraska Legislature, led by Sen. Tom Brandt, unanimously approved the creation of IPAP in 2021, with the passage of Legislative Bill 324. The first round of grants were awarded in September after lawmakers approved $10 million in funding as part of the state’s allotment of recovery funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Zeleny and OMP owner Mike Boell both testified in support of Legislative Bill 324 and the funding as part of hearings in 2021 and this year.

Johnathan Hladik, policy director at Center for Rural Affairs, notes this legislative advocacy made a considerable impact.

“The team at Oakland Meat Processing became strong advocates for the industry, and played an essential role in securing legislative support for the Independent Processor Assistance Program,” he said. “We are excited to see this hard work pay off and encourage everyone to lend their support.”