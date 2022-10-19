Oakland shooting ruled self defense

The Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday released information regarding the investigation into a Sept. 27 shooting in Oakland that left one person dead.

The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to an area hospital where he died.

The Burt County Attorney requested that the Nebraska State Patrol investigate the incident. In a prepared release, an NSP spokesman said the preliminary investigation suggested that the parties involved were engaged in a domestic physical altercation, when one of the subjects discharged a firearm a single time. That individual made a claim of self-defense.

Following a thorough investigation and consultation with the Burt County Attorney, all evidence and statements collected substantiate the assertion of self-defense.

The investigation has shown that Schuman had attempted to prevent two people, a male and female, from leaving an apartment. Schuman then attacked the woman, striking her repeatedly. At that time, the male fired one shot at Schuman to end the attack. The male and female then left the apartment to get help and call 911. The woman was treated for injuries at the scene.

No arrests have been made in this case and no charges are pending.