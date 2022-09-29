Offensive struggles plague Tigers in District 3 opener

North Bend Central scored two touchdowns in barely three minutes late in the third quarter Friday and raced to a 36-8 win over Tekamah-Herman. The visiting Tigers improved to 3-2 while the home team on the scoreboard fell to 1-4.

The Tiger defense was keeping the team in the game for the majority of the first half. NBC’s second possession ended up in the end zone after a 52-yard march that took just five plays. Bender quarterback Kyler Hellbusch toured the last 14 yards himself for the first of the five touchdowns he was responsible for on the night. Hellbusch ran for 99 yards and the score. He also was 20-of-33 through the air for 214 yards and four more TDs.

His rushing output alone eclipsed Tekamah-Herman’s total offense. The Tigers were limited to 77 yards of offense including minus-2 yards rushing in 30 attempts.

Head coach Gaig McElmuray said the team’s defense has been solid for the most part.

“When we align correctly, we win a majority of the downs,” he said. “But we are not going to keep people under 14 points very often. We have to find some sort of offense.”

He said over their last 14 games, the team has only run for 100 yards twice and posted 200 yards of offense only three times.

The Tiger offense showed some life after North Bend’s first score, moving from their own 39 to North Bend’s 33 before turning the ball over on downs.

Neither side could gain much ground over the rest of the half. North Bend took over possession near midfield again with 69 seconds left on the clock. Hellbusch pieced together a seven-play scoring drive during which we was just 2-6 through the air, but one of them was a 24-yard TD pass to Zac Pospisil on what McElmuray called a misaligned coverage. The fourth down pass followed an incompletion on third down that was nearly intercepted in the end zone.

Hellbusch and Pospisil linked up for two more scores in the third quarter before the Tigers got untracked.

Quarterback Bret Brenneis took to the air himself while piloting an eight-play 52-yard drive. His six-yard TD pass to Reece Williams got the Tigers on the scoreboard with 10 seconds left in the quarter. Brenneis added a two-point conversion toss to Cale Belfrage that triggered an unusual string of events. North Bend was flagged for roughing the passer on the conversion play with the yardage to be assessed on the kickoff. The visitors also took an unsportsmanlike conduct foul, one of their three on the evening, which added another 15 penalty yards—meaning the Tigers would kick off from North Bend’s 30-yard line.

Belfrage recovered the onside kick attempt at the 10, but Brenneis was intercepted in the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter, ending their last decent attempt at a score.

Senior defensive back Thatcher Zink returned the favor with an interception at the T-H 26. But the home team wouldn’t venture past the 50 for the rest of the contest.

Hellbusch set the final margin with a 32-yard TD pass to Braxton Chvatal midway through the fourth period.

The Tigers are on the road Friday night, renewing pleasantries with former East Husker rival Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. At 0-5, the Readers join Ponca as the only team on the Tiger schedule so far with a sub-.500 record. Next Friday, the Tigers visit eighth-ranked Oakland-Craig who is coming off a 21-19 win at Hartington Cedar on Sept. 23. The Knights are slated to host Archbishop Bergan Sept. 30.