Official complaint filed over sex ed book

- EDITOR’s NOTE: This article describes graphic sex acts and genitalia

A local grandmother who complained about a sexually explicit book offered at the Keene Memorial Library has filed an official complaint seeking the book’s removal from the library.

Keene Memorial Library Director Laura England-Biggs confirmed to the Fremont Tribune on Thursday, Dec. 29, that local grandmother Sandra Murray filed an official complaint aimed at the sex education book, “Sex is a funny word.”

Murray appeared at the Fremont City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 27, to decry the book and what she felt was inappropriate and extremely explicit sexual content that she feels in not acceptable for children. She also complained about four LGBTQIA-themed books, but she did not file any forms contesting those books place at the library.

The book in question, “Sex is a funny word,” has been available at the library since 2019, England-Biggs said. The book is a frank approach to sex education and body issues focused on children ages 7- to 10-years-old according to its description on Amazon.com.

The book has several dozen pages of graphic and explicit cartoon drawings of both male and female genitalia, breasts and anuses. Some of the images of penises include erections, and there is a graphic section describing the clitoris and how it can also become erect.

In addition to those images and wording, there are descriptions and explanations of masturbation and how children can touch their genitals, breasts and anuses to make them feel, “warm and tingly.”

In her comments on Tuesday, Murray showed council members a packet of photocopied pages from the book with many of the images she felt were inappropriate.

“I’d like to address sexually explicit books that are in the Fremont Public Library. You will find graphic descriptions of explicit sex acts as well as pictures of erect adult penises and other genitalia,” Murray said. “We have to remove these books from our public library,” Murray said on Tuesday. “This is city government deciding to teach our children things that are only the rights of parents. It is usurping parental rights to teach them what we want to teach them. It is not the right of government to teach our children what the government deems ‘good.’”

Calling herself a concerned Christian and grandmother, Murray said the books were “sickening and perverse” and alleged they equated to “child grooming.” She said the library is funded by taxpayers and a part of government, which had no role in teaching children the ideas she claimed the books espouse.

Initially, Murray said she had checked out the book “Sex is a funny word,” as well as four other books she opposed which were LGBTQ-themed. Murray said on Tuesday, and again in a Wednesday interview, she intended to keep the five books and throw them away.

That changed on Thursday when Murray returned four of the books to the library – the titles dealing with LGBT issues. She did not return “Sex is a funny word,” though, England-Biggs added, noting that an official appeal was filed to have the book reviewed for possible removal.

“(Murray) returned four of the five books (Thursday). The staff member who dealt with her said she was nice and polite. I am glad to have the four books back, but I’d like the fifth,” England-Biggs added. “She filed a reconsideration form, so I will need the book back to review it.”

On Thursday, Murray confirmed she still has the book “Sex is a funny word” in her possession, noting she was out of the state and had no plans to return it.

“(England-Biggs) just wants the book back, she doesn’t intend to do a review of the book. I am not done fighting,” Murray said. “If I don’t return the book, they’ll just buy a new one and they can review that copy. They can charge me for it, I don’t care. I am not going to return it.”

England-Biggs admitted she’s seen the book, but has not delved into the pages and viewed the imagery inside the book. She said under library review policy, she will be required to read the entire book as would all five of the library board members in the event the challenge reaches that level.

“I cannot render an opinion on the book until I see the book in its entirety,” England-Biggs added. “I have not seen the entirety of the book. I have not seen the inside.”

With the reconsideration form filed on Dec. 29 by Murray, England-Biggs has 15 business days to review the book and render a decision on whether to keep the book or remove it. If her decision is contested by Murray, Murray has 10 business days to appeal that to the library board. The library board would then read the book before placing an item on their meeting agenda to take possible action on the request.