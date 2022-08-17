Orphan Train program at Tekamah library Aug. 25

Humanities Nebraska speaker Charlotte Endorf will present a program “Excess Baggage: Riding the Orphan Train” on August 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Lied Tekamah Public Library. The program is free and open to the public.

The presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Tekamah Public Library Foundation as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

Endorf traveled more than 15,000 miles, seeking the last surviving riders and descendants to document the real-life stories of the children who rode the Orphan Trains between the years 1854 and 1929. During that time, thousands of orphans were sent on trains to the “Wild West” to be adopted—or used as free labor.

Over roughly 75 years, approximately 250,000 children were relocated from crowded Eastern cities of the United States to foster homes located largely in rural areas of the Midwest. The children were often orphaned, abandoned, abused, or homeless, but this was not always true. They also were the children of new immigrants and the children of the poor and destitute families living in these cities.

Three charitable institutions, Children’s Village, the Children’s Aid Society and later, New York Foundling Hospital, endeavored to help these children. The institutions were supported by wealthy donors and operated by professional staff. The three institutions developed a program that placed homeless, orphaned, and abandoned city children, who numbered an estimated 30,000 in New York City alone in the 1850s.

Dressed in period attire, Endorf entertains and educates audiences of all ages about this little known Nebraska history. She found she was related to an Orphan Train rider after thousands of miles of speaking about the subject.

Endorf has written four books, produced two DVDs and a CD about this subject. She took an actual 94-year-old Orphan Train rider to New York City to open her records that dated back to 1917. The rider, who lived to be 100, traveled about 100,000 miles with her as she spoke. She was one of the last of the Orphan Train riders Endorf knew.

“Excess Baggage: Riding the Orphan Train” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation, according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Speakers are available to any non-profit organization in Nebraska. Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.

More information detailing the available speakers and guidelines for booking them, is available at the Humanities Nebraska Web site: www.humanitiesnebraska.org and clicking on the Speakers tab; or contact Humanities Nebraska at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330, Lincoln, NE 68508; by phone at 402-474-2131; fax 402-474-4852; or via e-mail to: info@humanitiesnebraska.org.