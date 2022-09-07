Orphan Train riders remembered during library program

“I was interested in the Orphan Train. I knew there were people in Tekamah that were connected, too,” said Gabby Mahon.

The interim director of Lied Tekamah Public Library got that right. Organizers scrambled Thursday, Aug. 25, to find extra chairs as people flocked to the library to hear author Charlotte Endorf tell the story of the Orphan Train, an endeavor which relocated thousands of children from the East Coast to homes elsewhere in America between 1854 and 1929.

Among the Orphan Train youngsters arriving and staying in Nebraska were Ralph Chase, Jim Hopkins, James Fischer and the five Panzer brothers - John, George, Ed, Robert and Harold. Stories such as theirs have been documented in this publication and other venues, including this article from an October 1922 Burt County newspaper.

“A number of bright young boys and girls will arrive in Tekamah Friday morning from New York looking for happy homes among the good people of this city and community. The little folks will be seen at the Lyric theatre Friday morning at 10:30 and from 1:30 on in the afternoon...A party of eleven children, all exceptionally bright and well trained, should appeal to many a home in Tekamah.”

Endorf, one of the most sought-after speakers with Humanities Nebraska and author of several books about the Orphan Train, said her interviewees had some similar requests.

“They said, ‘We want you to tell it just like it was,” Endorf told her audience.

When children arrived in a community, they would be lined up for inspection by interested parties. It might be on a courthouse lawn or, as in Tekamah, on a stage where their attributes would be pointed out by the organizers.

Endorf said, “They were talking them up, just like an auctioneer does.”

One thing Endorf said every interviewee remembered was that people stuck their fingers in the children’s mouths to inspect their teeth.

“Whether they were 80, 90 or 100, that’s the story they would tell,” Endorf said.

Despite such humiliations, many children found happiness in their new homes and went on to lead successful lives.

Endorf has made it her mission to keep telling their stories. Injured in an auto crash in May 2018, she now performs with the assistance of her husband, Kevin. The couple takes turns speaking and they dress in period costume, reflecting the earliest years of the Orphan Train project.

At the conclusion of Thursday’s talk, the oldest and youngest members of the audience were recognized. Lura Ruwe, 9, of Craig, and Wayne Deim, 98, of Blair, received books from the Endorfs.

Tekamah Public Library Foundation, Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment co-sponsored the event. Director Mahon said the library is considering hosting more such programs.