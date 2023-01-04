Council sells excess equipment, finds new office space

“Out with the old, in with the new,” the old New Year’s Day saying goes.

Tekamah City Council did a little of both during its final meeting of 2022.

Among the business on its brief agenda, the council accepted bids for the sale of some excess equipment and learned of new office space for the new mayor, Jane Walford.

The city previously had sought bids for a gas generator, a diesel generator and an air compressor, none of which were believed to be operable. The high bids for all three items were accepted last Tuesday. Cass Plumbing was the high bidder for the diesel generator, Scott Olson won the bid on the gas generator and David Reif offered the high bid for the air compressor.

The “in with the new” part finds the mayor hosting an office in the police department building.

Walford told the council the department has cleared an office for her to use.

“It’s just a place with a desk and a door,” she said. “It won’t cost us anything.”

But the place will need a little sprucing up. The council authorized buying paint with keno funds. Walford also wants to clean the carpet.

She said she already has purchased furniture for the new office. While the council balked at allowing city employees to haul the new accouterments from Fremont to the new office, council members Joel Bacon, Matt Cass and Gary Anderson volunteered to do the job themselves.

In other business Dec. 27, the council:

—Approved the placement on the agenda for the Jan. 12 meeting and amendment to the city ordinance that codifies floodplain management.

The new plan moves floodplain administration from the city clerk to the city’s zoning administrator.

Walford said she had discussed the change with City Clerk Karolyn McElroy and Zoning Administrator John Manson.

“(The work) fits better for the zoning administrator than it does the clerk,” Walford said.

McElroy said state rules were changed in 2020 removing the requirement that floodplain administrators be certified. “Now, very few cities our size have a certified floodplain administrator,” she said.

McElroy added that the extra duties shouldn’t create a strain on Manson’s work hours, “but there are places in the city where a floodplain permit will be needed,” before improvements can be made to property.

—Waived auditorium rental fees for County Government Day, sponsored by the county’s American Legion posts. The council also established dates for the event through the next five years. it will be held on the second Wednesday of February.

Rex Sears, chairman of the event, told the council that Legion members set up for the event the day before and clean up after it ends. Approximately 100 junior class students from the county’s three high schools, as well as county officials, teachers, Legion officers and armed forces recruiters are expected to attend.

—Approved a request to spend $2,150 to replace the motor on the overhead door at the compactor station. Council member Kelly Adamson, who has oversight of the Sanitation Department said the unit has been ordered but delivery isn’t expected for another six weeks.

—Approved the attendance of Water Operator Tony Daugherty at the annual Snowball Conference put on by the Nebraska League of Municipalities.

The conference, set for Jan. 25-26 in Kearney, provides new information on a number of industry concerns and provides continuing education hours for those who attend.

—Accepted the job evaluation and approved the recommended pay increase for Certified Street Superintendent Matt Deemer.