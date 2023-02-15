It will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, located across the street from Tekamah City Auditorium.

The tradition of Fat Tuesday (known as Shrove Tuesday in the church) dates back to the earliest times of Christianity, said Pastor Michael McGregor of Tekamah’s United Methodist Church. “It is a celebration of the end of Epiphany and occurs the day before Lent begins. As Lent often involved periods of fasting and self-sacrifice, it became a tradition to celebrate with one final feast before entering Lent.”