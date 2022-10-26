Parade kicks off Halloween events

Tekamah-Herman Elementary’s annual Halloween parade will take place as usual. The parade is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. The following Tuesday, Nov. 2, has been chosen as a rain date.

As in the past, the parade starts from the elementary school and kids and staff, in costume, will parade down both sides of main street. At the corner of H St., near the fire station, kids will cross the street and head back to school on the other side of the street.

Tekamah-Herman Schools and the local PTO sponsor the event. The public is invited to watch the costume parade.

But the fun doesn’t end when the school day does.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the annual fall craft show supporting the Shop With a Cop program runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tekamah City Auditorium.

The seventh annual scarecrow contest supporting the program also is ongoing.