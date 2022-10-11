Pat Shamburg

Early on, the two moved to Omaha where Pat worked as a telephone operator. They started a family in 1951, and Pat became a stay-at-home mom. Later, when the kids were older, she started a new job at Natelson’s Clothing in the Crossroads Mall. In 1969, Norman’s passion for cars brought the two back to Tekamah when they bought a NAPA Auto Parts store in town. Pat kept the books and helped customers until she decided to retire. She remained active volunteering at First Presbyterian Church and Burt County Museum, until her health prevented her participation. She loved her Bible study and museum work and all the people involved.