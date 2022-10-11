Pat Shamburg

A celebration of the life of Patricia Shamburg was held Oct. 11, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. She passed away July 25, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.
Patricia Louise was born to Ned and Louise (Walsh) Sackett on Feb. 20, 1928, in Tekamah.
She graduated from Tekamah High School on May 16, 1945. On Sept. 26, 1947, she married Norman Shamburg, also of Tekamah. The two shared 67 years together.
Early on, the two moved to Omaha where Pat worked as a telephone operator. They started a family in 1951, and Pat became a stay-at-home mom. Later, when the kids were older, she started a new job at Natelson’s Clothing in the Crossroads Mall. In 1969, Norman’s passion for cars brought the two back to Tekamah when they bought a NAPA Auto Parts store in town. Pat kept the books and helped customers until she decided to retire. She remained active volunteering at First Presbyterian Church and Burt County Museum, until her health prevented her participation. She loved her Bible study and museum work and all the people involved.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman; son, Steven; grandchild, Steven, Jr.; uncle, Harold Walsh; stepsister, Mary (Miller).
She is survived by her son, Dennis; daughter-in-law, Jo Jen; grandkids, Scott, Andrea, Sam, Elly and Abby; eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Burt County Museum or Tekamah’s First Presbyterian Church.
Pelan Funeral Services wasin charge of the arrangements.