Services for Paul Taylor will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7. Taylor, 83, of Tekamah, passed away July 9, 2022.

Paul was born March 19, 1939, in Decatur, the son of Harvey and Lorena Taylor. He attended South High in Omaha before joining the United States Marine Corps. Paul was always proud of his service in the Marines and it left a lifelong impact on him.

On March 31, 1961, he was united in marriage to Carole J. Taylor in Pender. The couple moved to Omaha for six years, and then to Pender for two years, before moving to Tekamah and making the community their permanent home in 1969. Paul worked in the construction industry for most of his life.

He is survived by his children; Jeff Taylor of Blair, Bud (Teri) Taylor of Blair and Lorena “Lori” Dugan of Omaha; eight grandchildren; Lacey Taylor (Matt Wehling), Olivia Taylor, Danay (Kelsey) Vaughan, James (Marti) Dugan, Patrick Dugan, Danielle (Alex) Herman, McKenzie (Brandon Zambrano) Taylor and Jaret Taylor; a great-granddaughter and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carole, and his siblings.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.