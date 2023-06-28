Memorial services for Perky Holm are set for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah, Nebraska. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery. The longtime Tekamah resident passed away in Blair on May 23, 2023. She was 97.

Priscilla Jean (Scott) Holm was universally known by her nickname “Perky” for her effusive personality.

A lifelong Nebraska resident, she was born in Tekamah, at home, on Oct. 28, 1925. Perky was the daughter of Dr. David Clark Scott, a former mayor of Tekamah, and Dorothy (Thompson) Scott.

A 1943 graduate of Tekamah High School, she attended Wayne State Teacher’s College in 1944 and 1945 and taught kindergarten in Yankton, South Dakota, and in Tekamah.

She married Raymond Holm in 1948 and was a farmer’s wife for 25 years. At various times, she also worked for the Burt County Treasurer’s Office, the Burt County Assessor’s Office, for JC Penney, and for Wragge’s Pharmacy in downtown Tekamah. She belonged to the Tekamah Reading Club and was a Past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church where she was active in choir for many years, was a Sunday School teacher, and served on the Board of Deacons. In later years, Perky volunteered for the local food bank.

Perky was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, her son Cary, her sister Maribelle (Scott) Severine, and her brother-in-law Rodney Severine.

She is survived by son Tom Holm and his wife Barbara (Konik) Holm of Wilmington, North Carolina; by her sister Suzanne (Scott) Mader and her husband Walter Mader, plus nieces and nephews in Nebraska, Indiana, and Colorado.

Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Children’s Home Society, 4939 S. 118th Street, Omaha, NE 68137.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.