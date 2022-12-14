Memorial services for Pete Robertson were held Dec. 9, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. A graveside service was held Dec. 10, 2022, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway. The 85-year-old former Tekamah man passed away Nov. 29, 2022, in Gravois Mills, Missouri.

Norman L. was born July 4, 1937, to William and Irene (Overgard) Robertson of Oconto, Nebraska. He graduated from Callaway High School in 1955. It was during his high school years that he came by his nickname of “chewing tobacco Pete,” which was later shortened to Pete. He played football and talked about being the quarterback of the high school team his senior year when they went undefeated. He also played baseball for several years and was on a men’s bowling league in Lexington for several years.

Pete worked for the ASC office in Broken Bow and did numerous surveys throughout the county. He was in the National Guard for six years, but never considered himself a veteran, as he didn’t get called up to serve.

Pete married Judith E. Schloatman in December of 1958, and they raised three children, David, Kathryn and William.

Pete took over the family farm on Redfern Table and farmed until the mid-90s. He was very proud to receive the 100-year family farm award. He went on to work for Sapp Brother’s Petroleum in Irvington, in the propane division. He joked that at almost 60 years old, he was making more money than he ever had at $10 per hour.

He and Judy moved to Omaha and managed DeFreese Manor, an independent living apartment, for five years. They then moved to Tekamah to be closer to the grandkids.

Pete very much enjoyed going to the Chatt Senior Center, playing pool when he had an opponent, and later cards. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and enjoyed delivering meals on wheels. He also transported numerous people to Omaha for their doctor appointments. He worked for Tekamah-Herman Public Schools for a time, driving one student to Omaha for several months and another to an area school for a couple of years.

Pete was a complete pushover for his grandkids. He attended whatever games were being played, and attended concerts, plays and recitals. When the great-grandchildren were little, he also seemed to have those little bags of M&M’s in his shirt pocket.

Pete was a lifelong Husker fan and would watch baseball year-round if he could find a game.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 plus years, Judy; parents; brothers, Clifton and Gerald “Jerry.”

He is survived by his children: David (Mary) of Blair, Kathryn (Robert) Mayo of Gravois Mills, Missouri, and William of Oconto; grandchildren: Michelle (James) DeLisle of Blair, Michael (Katie) Robertson of Duncan, Brooks Mayo of Herman, Hailey Mayo (Jason Saville) of Tekamah and Misti Robertson and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Chatt Senior Center in Tekamah.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.