A private graveside memorial service for Phyllis Adden will be held at a later date. The 90-year-old Tekamah woman passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Phyllis was born Feb. 9, 1933, to Sam and Martha (King) Modlin in rural Tekamah. She attended country school and Tekamah High School. Phyllis loved dancing, bowling, reading, crocheting and being with her family.

On December 10, 1949, Phyllis and Elton Peterson were united in marriage. To this union two sons were born, Randy and Robin. They made their home in Oakland.

Phyllis and Elton divorced in 1977. In 1981, Phyllis met and married Wyllis Adden. They made their home in Chadron until 1989 when they moved to Denver, Colorado. They retired in 1993, making their home in Oxford, Nebraska. Wyllis became sick with cancer and passed away in June 1994. Phyllis moved back to Tekamah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Paul and Robert Modlin; two sisters, Eva Gilbert, Roberta Kanter and both husbands.

She is survived by two sons, Randy (Pam) Peterson of Woodland, Colorado, Robin (Stacey) Peterson of Fremont; two stepsons, Brad (Karen) Adden of Lincoln, Kurt (Judy) Adden of Sidney; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Marlene and Harlan Tranmer of Tekamah; many nieces, nephews and very good friends.

