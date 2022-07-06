Memorial services for Phyllis Hegy were held Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 10:30 am at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. The 95-year-old Lyons woman passed away June 21, 2022.

Phyllis Irene was the first born of Russell and Esther Quist of New Ulm, Minnesota, arriving Sept. 18, 1926. She would be a big sister to brothers Bob and Dick, a cherished role her entire life.

She graduated from Minnesota’s Fairfax High School in 1944 during an era of war and uncertainty. Ever the adventuring spirit, she found work and moved to Minneapolis where she soon met Bob, an Air Force soldier on leave. The whirlwind courtship resulted in a Sept. 13, 1947 double wedding ceremony (a practical decision, she recalled, because the grooms were cousins).

The gregarious Phyllis and quiet Bob Hegy’s vows were cemented with a unique glue which endured for 63 years. They were parents to five children: Mike, Jill Deupree, Paul, Jeff and Kristin Downs.

Following Bob’s career in forestry, then with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Hegy family lived in Minnesota, California, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Each place provided a patchwork of experiences and cultures. They lived in college student housing as Bob pursued his degree, then established residences (including a temporary stay in a tent on a cement slab with no water or electricity in a northern California forest area), as well as available housing.

Landing in Lyons in 1966, when Bob accepted a forestry position at the Winnebago Indian reservation, the kids were slowly leaving the nest to pursue careers and marry. The small town eventually became their retirement home.

Phyllis always found time for friends, the church, membership in United Methodist Women, the Order of Eastern Star and a local hospital auxiliary. She loved a good joke, playing games, telephone chats, cooking and reading. At age 89 she enjoyed and often agonized over the challenges of learning to use an iPad. A few years after Bob’s death, Oakland Heights care center welcomed Phyllis as a resident during her last chapter of life.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2010, son Mike in 1997 and daughter Jill, in 2021, as well as her parents and brothers.

Survivors include Paul (Joni), Jeff (Mary Jo) and Kristin (Rick) Downs, Barb Hegy, Jim Deupree, Jane Quist and Penny Quist; 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s favorite cause.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.