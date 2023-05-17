A celebration of life service for former Craig woman Phyllis Hovendick is planned for 11 a.m. on May 20, 2023, at Craig Cemetery. A short graveside service is planned with a light luncheon served afterward. She passed away Oct. 9, 2022, at the age of 95.

Phyllis (Phyl) Marie was born May 18, 1927, in Fremont to parents Dr. James and Doris Allen. She grew up in Craig, along with her sister, Barbara, making many lifelong friends. She graduated from Craig High School in 1945, and married Donald Lee Hovendick, also of Craig, in 1949. They had many wonderful years together, living in Omaha and then retiring to The Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

She was an avid bird watcher and feeder throughout her entire adult life, and became known to many as “ the bird lady” for her passion and knowledge. She moved to Oregon in 2017 after Don’s passing in 2015, to be close to her daughters.

Phyllis was a devoted Nebraska Cornhusker fan, holding season football tickets from the 1950s until 2020. Whether it be Husker football, basketball, baseball, softball or girls volleyball, she rooted for them all.

She is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Dan) Sanz, and Annie Hovendick, as well as grandsons Josh Sanz, Matthew and Nicholas Aldieri; brother-in-law, Dick Hovendeck; three great-granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.

Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be left online at www.ghchapel.com.