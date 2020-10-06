 Skip to main content
Plattsmouth chamber celebrates World Kindness Day
be kind day photo

Brad Ksiazek of Edward Jones Investments hands a bag of gifts to Cathie Chaloupka of Beaver Lake during a World Kindness Day celebration on Monday.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – Wouldn’t it be nice if everyone was kinder to each other?

Even if it was just a pleasant ‘Hello,’ a wave to a passing motorist, or handing out bags of goodies to strangers walking by?

A group of Plattsmouth residents, backed by many local businesses with gifts, did just that on Monday.

They celebrated this year’s World Kindness Day by setting up a booth outside the offices of Edward Jones and VisionSource on Eighth Avenue and handing out items to people passing by, offering kind words and smiles in the process.

A Plinko game for prizes was also set up adding to the fun.

This local gesture was an idea thought up by Cindy Cruse, Plattsmouth’s Chamber of Commerce executive director, and Edward Jones financial advisor Brad Ksiazek.

“We were tired of the coronavirus and Cindy and I came up with this idea and used this (World Kindness Day) as a reference,” Ksiazek said. “We went around to businesses, asked them to be a part of it and they said yes and donated gift cards and other items.”

Altogether, these businesses, numbering more than a dozen, donated a total of $500 worth of items like t-shirts, coffee cups, pens, staplers, bags of popcorn, floral gift cards and more.

Among those receiving gifts were Beaver Lake residents Mike and Cathie Chaloupka, who just happened to be driving by.

“This is very nice,” Cathie said as Ksiazek handed her a bag of gifts. “It’s very nice the businesses are doing this.”

Cruse said, “We had a great turnout and gave everything away.”

