Plattsmouth chamber celebrates World Kindness Day

PLATTSMOUTH – Wouldn’t it be nice if everyone was kinder to each other?

Even if it was just a pleasant ‘Hello,’ a wave to a passing motorist, or handing out bags of goodies to strangers walking by?

A group of Plattsmouth residents, backed by many local businesses with gifts, did just that on Monday.

They celebrated this year’s World Kindness Day by setting up a booth outside the offices of Edward Jones and VisionSource on Eighth Avenue and handing out items to people passing by, offering kind words and smiles in the process.

A Plinko game for prizes was also set up adding to the fun.

This local gesture was an idea thought up by Cindy Cruse, Plattsmouth’s Chamber of Commerce executive director, and Edward Jones financial advisor Brad Ksiazek.

“We were tired of the coronavirus and Cindy and I came up with this idea and used this (World Kindness Day) as a reference,” Ksiazek said. “We went around to businesses, asked them to be a part of it and they said yes and donated gift cards and other items.”