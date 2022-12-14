Plugge to retire from econ developer post

The only executive director Burt County Economic Development Corporation has ever had is calling it a career at the end of this month.

Patty Plugge, who has held the job since the corporation was formed in 2005, has announced her plans to retire at the end of the year. The corporation’s work shouldn’t miss a beat, however. She said a recommendation for her replacement has been made to the organization’s board of directors and a vote to accept that recommendation was expected Dec. 12.

By naming a successor early, Plugge said she’ll be able to work with the new hire until she formally ends her employment.

“And I told the board I’d be happy to come up and help after that,” she said. “I’ll only be a phone call away.”

Plugge has spent most of her professional career in the economic development field. An area native, she was Washington County’s economic developer from 1988 to 2000 and was instrumental in bringing the Cargill operation to Blair where she has lived nearly all of her life.

Her career started before there was much in the way of education for economic developers. Few universities offered it as a major. Most of the professional training was offered by regional economic development groups. Further training was, and is, available through an economic development institute. One week sessions are held annually all across the country. Plugge graduated from hers at the University of Oklahoma one particularly hot August.

After taking a few years off as her kids got older, Plugge got back in the game when Tekamah was looking for someone to do economic development work.

“Joe Zink called me up because they were trying to figure out how to do it here,” she said. “The more we talked the more we realized that a countywide approach would work the best.”

So she came to work in Tekamah and office space was secured at the courthouse.

“It seems crazy that it was 17 years ago,” she remembered fondly. “I came to work and it was a desk, a computer and that was it.”

She said she took the job because she’d started Washington County’s economic development work from scratch and knew what was possible.

“I felt than, and still feel now, that Burt County has so much potential because of its location,” she said. “Each community we talked to then was all in, so I thought, ‘OK, let’s go.’”

Her tidy office space is still very much the same: a desk and a computer, but a lot of work goes across that desk.

“The saying is you’re never working on one project at a time,” she said. “It’s usually three and it can go so fast.”

As executive director, Plugge works for a corporation, not the county, run by a board of directors. The corporation largely is supported by the county and each of the county’s five towns who want to participate. Each member institution pays an annual fee to belong and is represented on the board. It also receives funding from a number of grants.

She said she still believes that economic development in rural areas is really community development.

“We used to think that if you attract business, people will come, but that’s been flipped on its head,” she said. “If you attract people, that will attract business. People don’t move for jobs the way they used to. The workforce is so tight, without available employees, businesses won’t come.”

Plugge said the biggest reason she stayed with the job for 17 years was the many great people she worked with over the years, both locally and at the state level.

“We have had great ED boards and great county boards,” she said. “The county board is out biggest contributor and they have been a joy to work with and so have the towns. I never had a bad experience.”

She said she enjoyed the challenge of the work and the opportunity to enrich the communities of Burt County.

But, she said, it’s time for a change, “and change is good.”

She is planning on downsizing her life and moving to Omaha to be closer to her grandkids, even though that means living in a city for the first time in her life.

But even grandkids can’t fill all your time.

“I’ll figure out something to do,” she said. “I know how hard it is to find volunteers, so I might do that. I don’t know where, but somewhere.”