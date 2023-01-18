Potadle resigns school board seat

Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education now is looking for more than a new superintendent, they also need another board member. Paul Potadle handed in his letter of resignation effective Feb. 1, 2023.

Potadle had just begun his second four-year term on the board. He and his wife Allison, have decided to sell their acreage near Tekamah and move to Lincoln following a series of life-altering events over the last year.

He said the reason he ran for a position on Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education was his pride in his hometown school.

His wife said she can’t explain how much Tekamah-Herman Schools means to him. Potadle said he is grateful for the opportunity to have worked with his fellow board members on improving the facilities for the district.

“I really enjoyed the opportunity of working with all of you,” Potadle said.

He said he will miss being able to interact with the residents in Tekamah and will miss his old “main street” happenings.

During the meeting, Superintendent Dan Gross presented Potadle with a congratulatory plaque. The board’s members were thankful for Potadle’s contributions to the body.

Potadle will finish his responsibilities on the board by serving on the committee tasked with hiring a new superintendent. Four finalists have been selected and interviews were conducted last week. A decision is expected to be made this month.

The Tekamah-Herman Board of Education will post the vacancy. An ad hoc committee was formed during the board meeting to discuss the steps necessary to fill the vacancy. A replacement is expected to be named during the board’s Feb. 13 board meeting.