Potpourri with Patty

When Patty Hancock approached the staff at Burt County Museum offering to do a potpourri demonstration, we were excited. We know Patty has a passion for gardening so we knew she would do a fabulous job. Her green thumb is obvious to see when you drive by her home in Tekamah.

When she lived on the farm with her husband (the late Richard Hancock), they had a large variety of flowers. Many that I could not even begin to pronounce their names. I envy those people who can just roll the names of flowers off their tongues.

The date was set, it would be Saturday, September 24, at 2 p.m.

Patty wanted to share the love of her flowers with everyone. She demonstrated how to make wet and dry batches of potpourri. Years ago she had bought two books on how to make potpourri but never used them. She decided it was easier just to wing it and experiment with different flowers, oils and even pinecones.

The ladies who attended were delighted with the lovely scents and beautiful colors of her potpourri. Patty stressed to pick your flowers while they are in full bloom (at their peak condition) for best results. You will learn by trial and error which colors and flowers work best. White does not dry nor keep its color as well as you might think.

We had 17 ladies attend with light refreshments served afterward. All had a wonderful time.

Memorials given: Rich and Carol Smiley of Tekamah gave in memory of James Gramke of Valkaria, Fla. Kenneth and Eleanor Schram were remembered by the Schram family.

Museum hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons from 1 to 5 p.m., or by appointment by calling 402-374-1505.